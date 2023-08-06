Advertise With Us
Back-to-school giveaway held in Sandtown community

(MGN Online)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Various organizations gathered for a back-to-school giveaway Saturday morning in Mobile

Springhill Fire Station 18 on Museum Drive in the Sandtown community was where parents could receive various school supplies such as composition notebooks, pencils, crayons and more for their children.

Health screenings were also available.

One person who attended the event was Yazmyn Carter, a LeFlore High School graduate who’s now studying chemistry at Talladega College.

“It’s great to see them giving back to the community and stuff like that so the kids can have supplies, you know because school starts next week,” Carter said.

Organizations that participated in the back-to-school giveaway included Stand Up Mobile, the Mobile County Health Department, Accordia Health, Enroll Alabama and more.

