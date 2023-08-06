Basketball competition lets youth interact with law enforcement

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - With students in Baldwin County heading back to class on Wednesday, a local group getting them ready with a sporting event in Daphne.

Compass II Life on Saturday held its annual “Basketball Battle of the Bay” where kids played local officers with the Daphne Police Department in a friendly, competitive game.

Our very own sports anchor, Emily Cochran, had the honor to do the opening tip-off.

The event also included free school supplies, free haircuts, food and a DJ. The LifeSouth blood bus was on site for those who wanted to donate blood.

Organizers told FOX10 News why this event is always a success and it’s a great way for local kids to interact with law enforcement.

“They’re very excited. They talk about it all year, especially as we get closer to the end of the summer. ‘We’re gonna take the cops down this year, we’re gonna take the cops down this year.’ So, they really look forward to it and it’s just, it’s just a fun event and whether we win or lose, it’s just a great time,” said Deon Gatson, founder of Compass II Life.

“A lot of work probably the last 60 days we’ve been definitely getting to work on it myself with Compass II Life and my team, the Daphne Police Department, a lot of our vendors that you see here as well and, of course, the city of Daphne, as well. So we partner,” Gatson said.

“We’ve got a good little rhythm now because this is our third year. But, of course, we always want to improve and make things better not only for our community, but more importantly for our for our for our friends and families as well,” he said.

Daphne PD won the game 54 to 47 and Mayor Robin LeJeune awarded them with the winning trophy.

