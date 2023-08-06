Advertise With Us
Hire One

Basketball competition lets youth interact with law enforcement

(wtoc)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - With students in Baldwin County heading back to class on Wednesday, a local group getting them ready with a sporting event in Daphne.

Compass II Life on Saturday held its annual “Basketball Battle of the Bay” where kids played local officers with the Daphne Police Department in a friendly, competitive game.

Our very own sports anchor, Emily Cochran, had the honor to do the opening tip-off.

The event also included free school supplies, free haircuts, food and a DJ. The LifeSouth blood bus was on site for those who wanted to donate blood.

Organizers told FOX10 News why this event is always a success and it’s a great way for local kids to interact with law enforcement.

“They’re very excited. They talk about it all year, especially as we get closer to the end of the summer. ‘We’re gonna take the cops down this year, we’re gonna take the cops down this year.’ So, they really look forward to it and it’s just, it’s just a fun event and whether we win or lose, it’s just a great time,” said Deon Gatson, founder of Compass II Life.

“A lot of work probably the last 60 days we’ve been definitely getting to work on it myself with Compass II Life and my team, the Daphne Police Department, a lot of our vendors that you see here as well and, of course, the city of Daphne, as well. So we partner,” Gatson said.

“We’ve got a good little rhythm now because this is our third year. But, of course, we always want to improve and make things better not only for our community, but more importantly for our for our for our friends and families as well,” he said.

Daphne PD won the game 54 to 47 and Mayor Robin LeJeune awarded them with the winning trophy.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning

Latest News

Back-to-school giveaway held in Sandtown community
Cause of Citronelle house fire under investigation
Locals honor the life of 32-year-old Jabarie Thomas
Loved ones remember Jabarie Thomas, shot and killed in February
Amber Chauncey, left; Clint Burk, right
Escambia County SO arrests 2 accused of trafficking meth