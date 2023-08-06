Cause of Citronelle house fire under investigation
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The cause of a house fire in Citronelle remains under investigation.
Firefighters responded around 10:15 p.m. Friday to the fire in the area of Gulf and Jett lanes. Several other agencies responded to assist Citronelle Fire-Rescue to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities said the family was able to escape without injury.
