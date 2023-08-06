Cause of Citronelle house fire under investigation

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The cause of a house fire in Citronelle remains under investigation.

Firefighters responded around 10:15 p.m. Friday to the fire in the area of Gulf and Jett lanes. Several other agencies responded to assist Citronelle Fire-Rescue to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities said the family was able to escape without injury.

