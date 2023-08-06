Advertise With Us
Hire One

CDC recommends infants get newly approved RSV drug, UAB expert says impact could be life changing

CDC recommends RSV shot for infants
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a significant move to safeguard infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now advocates administering a newly approved preventative RSV shot for all babies under eight months. This vaccine has been proven effective in protecting infants from the lung-attacking virus, which is a leading cause of hospitalizations in children under the age of one.

The RSV injection, recently sanctioned by the CDC, is a breakthrough in medical science and can be administered as soon as possible to all eligible infants. According to an expert from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Children’s Hospital, this new vaccine not only offers protection against RSV but also significantly reduces the incidence of bronchiolitis.

Bronchiolitis, a terrifying lower respiratory tract infection that can impede an infant’s breathing, has caused a surge in hospitalizations, particularly over the last couple of years. “Their sternum sucking into their backbone, their ribcage, the skin between it is sucking every time their nose is going out because they can’t get enough oxygen,” explained Dr. Kimberlin from UAB and Children’s Hospital, describing the scene faced by parents of affected infants.

Dr. Kimberlin emphasized the potential of this new injection to completely eradicate RSV, making it a game-changer once it becomes widely available. The vaccine employs monoclonal antibodies, a treatment method that has gained familiarity through its use against COVID-19. A single shot of this vaccine is effective for the entire five or six months of the RSV season.

Although there was a previous RSV vaccine development attempt in the 1960s that proved ineffective, the current vaccine’s use of monoclonal antibodies has shown promising results. Dr. Kimberlin expressed hope that new parents will be spared the harrowing experiences associated with RSV thanks to this groundbreaking medical advancement.

Dr. Kimberlin anticipates the vaccine will provide some relief during the upcoming RSV season this fall, with the most substantial impact expected in the year 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says

Latest News

A federal judge has approved a settlement resolving a lawsuit n which K-9 handlers accused the...
Federal judge approves second attempt at settling Mobile K-9 lawsuit
A bee expert with the State of Alabama set to test a sample of aggressive bees found in West...
Bee expert with State of Alabama weighs in on aggressive bees
Pedestrian hit and killed in Atmore
Atmore Police investigating pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
State expert to test aggressive bees
State expert to test aggressive bees
Boating accident leave multiple people injured
Boating accident leave multiple people injured