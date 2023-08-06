Advertise With Us
Escambia County SO arrests 2 accused of trafficking meth

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people methamphetamine trafficking charges in separate incidents this week.

Amber Chauncey, 29, of Pensacola was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of Davis Highway and Northcross Lane after the sheriff’s office said deputies and a K-9 found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and other felony narcotics.

Chauncey was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday morning on two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of methamphetamine trafficking.

She is being held on bond totaling $58,500, according to jail records.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Clint Burk in a separate case.

According to authorities, deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Bristol Park. Deputies made contact with the driver and found more than over 30 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash in the car, the ECSO said.

The driver, identified as Clint Burk, 50, of Pensacola, was arrested on charges of methamphetamine trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday morning and is being held on bond totaling $101,000, according to jail records.

