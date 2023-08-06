Excessive heat expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An excessive heat warning has been issued for Sunday as dangerous heat is expected with heat index values soaring up to around 115 degrees. Later in the afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop and linger through the early evening, providing some relief from the heat. However, it will still feel very muggy outside even after any storms. This pattern of heat and storms will continue into next week, with rain chances remaining isolated to scattered and temperatures remaining in the middle 90s.

TODAY:

Dangerous heat is expected across the area today, with an excessive heat warning in effect until 7 p.m. due to the potential for heat indices reaching 115 degrees. It is vital to take regular breaks if you are working outside for any period of time. Stay hydrated and check on friends and family who may not have access to air conditioning.

There is some relief in store this afternoon as scattered showers and storms are expected to develop and linger through the early evening. Rain coverage will be spotty, but the highest coverage of storms is expected to be in the northern and eastern parts of our area. Some of these storms could cause gusty winds, so pay attention to any warnings that are issued, as these storms can cause damage. We already saw plenty of damage reports and even power outages on Saturday.

BEACHES:

Even at our area beaches, it is going to be extremely hot today. Thankfully, there is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category. In the afternoon, there is still a chance of showers or storms at the beaches. Use the FOX10 weather app to get live radar and lightning alerts while you are on the beach.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The overall pattern will remain largely the same in the week ahead, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and very humid and muggy conditions even in the morning hours. Each afternoon, there will be a chance of a few showers or storms, though some days will be drier than others. Monday and Thursday are looking like our driest days with only a 20 percent chance of showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.