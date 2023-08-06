Expect more heat, scattered storms for Sunday

(WALA) - After an active day of storms and heat on Saturday, we are expecting more of the same on Sunday. A heat advisory has been issued the entire area as heat indices are expected to climb to near 112 degrees. However, we are expecting pop-up storms in the afternoon to help us cool down. The storms will form around 3 p.m. and last into the evening. Some of the storms may produce gusty winds.

SUNDAY:

Intense heat is expected across the area once again on Sunday. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to the potential of heat indices reaching 110 to 112 degrees. It is vital to take regular breaks if you are working outside for any period of time. Stay hydrated and check on friends and family who may not have access to air conditioning.

There is some relief in store Sunday afternoon as scattered showers and storms are expected to develop around 3 p.m. and linger through the early evening. Rain coverage will be spotty, but the highest coverage of storms is expected to be in the eastern half of our area. Some of these storms could cause gusty winds, so pay attention to any warnings that are issued, as these storms can cause damage. We already saw plenty of damage reports and even power outages on Saturday.

BEACHES:

There is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category. In the afternoon, there is still a chance of showers or storms at the beaches. Use the FOX10 weather app to get live radar and lightning alerts while you are on the beach.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The overall pattern does not change much in the week ahead. It will continue to be very hot, with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and the chance for afternoon showers and storms will continue. However, some days will likely be drier than others. Monday and Thursday are looking like our driest days with only a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.