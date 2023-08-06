Fire crews respond to Sunday morning fire.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire Sunday morning near Old Shell Road.

Firefighters were dispatched to 28 Westminister Way around 10:17 a.m. Sunday. When the crews arrived they found a large shed fully involved with flames and smoke. Callers advised the fire crews there were several propane tanks inside the structure.

No injuries were reported due to this fire.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.