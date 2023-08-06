Advertise With Us
Fire crews respond to Sunday morning fire.

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire Sunday morning near Old Shell Road.

Firefighters were dispatched to 28 Westminister Way around 10:17 a.m. Sunday. When the crews arrived they found a large shed fully involved with flames and smoke. Callers advised the fire crews there were several propane tanks inside the structure.

No injuries were reported due to this fire.

