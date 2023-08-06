Advertise With Us
First responders search for missing swimmer in Perdido Pass

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Orange Beach Fire Rescue, Orange Beach Police, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are searching for a swimmer who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to officials a 26 year old male swimmer went missing the the waters near the east side of Perdido Pass around 6 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told first responders that some of the bystanders tried to help the victim, but were unsuccessful.

Multiple agencies began a search for the missing swimmer. The search was called off at after it became dark Saturday, and resumed after daybreak on Sunday.

