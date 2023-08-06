Advertise With Us
Longtime radio host and founder of 92 Zew Catt Sirten has passed away at 68

Catt Sirten, founder of 92 Zew and longtime radio personality has passed away at the age of 68
Catt Sirten, founder of 92 Zew and longtime radio personality has passed away at the age of 68(92 Zew)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Longtime radio DJ and founder of 92 Zew, Catt Sirten has passed away at the age of 68, according to a statement from the radio station.

The Facebook page for 92 Zew posted the following statement,

With a heavy heart, shock, disbelief and no joy, we must convey to you the loss of the founder of 92 Zew, Catt Sirten.

Catt left us sometime during the morning of Sunday August 6, while in the midst of producing his beloved Sunday Jazz Brunch program.

At this time, cause of death is unknown but he was found peacefully asleep listening to the music that he so loved.

He left this life doing what he loved in life.

All of us at 92 Zew would like to extend our sincere condolences to his surviving family and all the friends that have surrounded him for so many years.

92 Zew Facebook page

