Loved ones remember Jabarie Thomas, shot and killed in February

They celebrated his birthday with a balloon release, time of prayer and dinner. It was also a time to advocate against gun violence.
Locals honor the life of 32-year-old Jabarie Thomas
Locals honor the life of 32-year-old Jabarie Thomas
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, loved ones honored 32-year-old Jabarie Thomas, shot and killed in February.

They remembered his life with a balloon release, time of prayer and dinner at High Point Park.

“He would have been 33 years old,” said Priscilla Thomas, the victim’s mother.

Thomas has spent the past six months grieving the loss of her son, Jabarie. Jabarie was shot and killed at East Rue Maison Apartments on February 8.

“Hold your kids close,” said Priscilla. “Tell them all about guns and if they’re not mentally capable of handling a gun, do not get a gun.”

Priscilla said she’s overwhelmed by the support of folks who showed up for her son’s memorial.

“Oh it means a lot to see his friends because a lot of them I hadn’t ever met or seen before, so they’ve all been coming up to me and introducing themselves so that was a special moment,” she stated.

“I wanted to bring everyone together over food because food always makes people happy and I wanted this to be a joyous occasion where we just loved on each other,” she added.

FOX10 News first spoke to Priscilla just weeks after Jabarie’s death.

“Gun violence needs to end,” she said, at the time. “Only have guns to protect your home or yourself in self-defense.”

Months later, her message hasn’t wavered.

“Please put down the guns. Let’s love each other. Love should be the front-most powerful thing to do. And once you do that, you won’t worry about hurting your fellow men. You should love your neighbors,” she pleaded.

Priscilla is finding joy in her heartache by giving back to the community. At the memorial. she donated 50 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to local students. And, she’s even raising money for a college scholarship in Jabarie’s name.

“Today I’m gonna award one to my niece. She’s gonna be our first recipient and anything the friends give to today will go to McIntosh High School,” she said.

They’re celebrating Jabarie’s birthday four days early because she’ll be on a plane next week. Her destination- Gun Sense University in Chicago.

“They have a lot of seminars set up. I hope I’ve learned a lot of things to bring back to the community to advocate to end gun violence. I hope they give us a lot of information that we could bring back and issue out to the community,” she said,

Meanwhile, the Thomas family continues to push for justice.

“I think we are on the road to justice, but they have told me that it will at least be 2 or 3 years before our court date so we have a long time but I think justice will be served,” concluded Priscilla.

Priscilla said she plans to make Jabarie’s memorial dinner a yearly tradition, and that she’ll raise money for a scholarship one lucky high school student in the community each year.

