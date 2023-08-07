Advertise With Us
1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was killed and several people were injured in a boating accident on Halls Mill Creek Sunday night, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

At about 8:41 p.m., MFRD marine units, engine companies and ALS medical units were dispatched to the area of Halls Mill Creek and Shadow Wood Court after reports of a water vessel accident involving two public use boats.

The department said two patients were treated for serious injuries and transported to an area hospital. Three patients suffered minor injuries, were evaluated and released at the scene, MFRD said.

One accident victim was confirmed deceased at the scene, according to officials.

The Mobile Police Department will notify next of kin and continue to investigate the incident, an MFRD official said.

MFRD said the accident involved two boats and happened at Dog River and Halls Mill Creek.

