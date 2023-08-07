3 fires intentionally set at Walmart in Leeds, former employee charged

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after three fires were intentionally set at Walmart located at 8551 Whitfield Avenue in Leeds on Saturday.

Leeds Walmart (WBRC)

The Leeds Police Department and Leeds Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished, but it caused the store to close until Sunday afternoon.

Evidence collected at the store led authorities to a suspect in this case.

On August 6, Jayla Sharee Fain of Pell City was taken into custody. Fain is a former Walmart employee, according to police.

Detectives recovered over $500 of stolen merchandise that was taken from Walmart and other evidence related to these crimes.

Police believe Fain set three fires Saturday evening, including one around 7:50 p.m. in the women’s bathroom and the two at the same approximate time that caused the store’s evacuation.

Fain has been charged with two counts of Arson 1st, Theft of Property 3rd, Criminal Mischief 1st, and 32 counts of Reckless Endangerment.

The fire caused over $100,000 in damages to the store and merchandise.

