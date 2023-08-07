ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a daylong search for a man thrown from his vessel during a Sunday evening boat crash, a boater on Monday found a body.

Authorities confirmed the death of Bryant W. Suggs, 36, of Mobile. Earlier Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the identity of another man who died during the crash, 27-year-old Mobile resident Christopher D. “Cris” Anthony

The collision occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on a tributary to the Dog River called Halls Mill Creek. Troopers said Christopher Anthony was operating a 20-foot Baja vessel when a 30-foot Profile vessel operated by Nicholas J. Anthony collided with him.

Authorities said medics took Russell L. Reed Jr, who was on the Baja,. and Snehal Patel, who was on the Profile, to the University of South Alabama Health’s University Hospital with injuries.

The passenger ALEA has been searching for has been identified as Bryant W. Suggs. Troopers say he fell off of the Baja during the collision.

Senior Trooper Anna Peoples, a spokeswoman for ALEA, said investigators do not believe alcohol was involved and do not suspect foul play.

“At this time, no sir, we do not have the reason behind the vessel crash,” Peoples said. “Like I said, it’s right now in the beginning hours, very preliminary, and we’re still doing the investigation to figure out what caused this crash.”

Roy Kadel, who lives Shadowwood Court off of Riviere Du Chien Road, said he was in his house Sunday night but did not hear the wreck. It was not until law enforcement and rescue workers raced down the normally quiet cul-de-sac that Kadel said he was aware anything was amiss.

“I heard the sirens coming all the way down Riviere Du Chien Road,” he said. “You can hear ‘em good long way and come right up through here. You know, when they go to kind of shutting the engines down a little bit, you kind of wonder and worry about your neighbors – say. ‘Wow, do we have a neighbor that’s ill or something in the neighborhood?’”

Kadel said he and his neighbors eventually learned it was a boat accident and that one of the residents was using his home and dock as a staging area for rescue efforts.

“And then at about 9:30, learned he and it was a boat accident,” he said. “And we saw people leaving in an ambulance. I saw one person leave in an ambulance; didn’t see a second person.”

Peoples says law enforcement and rescue workers have used a variety of methods to try to find the missing boater, including drones and divers. She said searchers are not giving up hope he might still be alive.

“We’ve had our SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) units flying drones,” she said. ‘We utilized a little of the sonar last night, but due to the murkiness, that hasn’t been as efficient as we would have hoped it would have been. … It’s in an area where maybe he could have made it to a shoreline. We’re not sure. So we are still searching. We’re not calling it a recovery at this time.”

Updated at 6:25 p.m. to report that authorities had found the body of Bryant W. Suggs.

