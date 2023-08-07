Advertise With Us
Another hot day on the Gulf Coast

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another hot and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs expected to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s! High humidity however will have us feeling hotter, likely in the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the entire Gulf Coast, with feels-like temperatures expected to possibly be as high as 115 degrees. Take it easy if spending time outdoors today. We will stay mostly sunny today, but a stray sprinkle is possible.

Overnight we will stay mild and quiet, with temperatures only falling in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will once again warm up into the mid-to-upper 90s with heat indices feeling even more hot. We are under another Excessive Heat Warning for tomorrow. Afternoon thunderstorm chances return, with the best timing being between 2 to 6 PM.

As we approach closer to the weekend, our summertime pattern will continue. Rain chances are higher for both Saturday and Sunday.

If heading to the local beaches, rip current risks remain low through Wednesday. As always, still, be cautious of beach conditions and know what beach you are located on and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Tracking the tropics, things are quiet with no new development expected for the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Have a great day!

