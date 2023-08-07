Advertise With Us
Atmore Police investigating pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore Police said they are investigating an assault that resulted in a pedestrian being struck and killed by a vehicle.

Police said it happened Saturday, Aug 5 at 11:50 p.m. when they responded to The Tavern off Highway 31 in reference to a pedestrian struck.

Officers discovered Hannah Martin on scene with severe injuries and began CPR before transporting her to a hospital where she would succumb to her injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle that struck Martin was driven by Kenneth Harrison who was found severely injured after being assaulted by an unknown number of people in the parking lot.

Harrison was taken by helicopter to a trauma center, according to officials.

Atmore Police said they are investigating the assault on Harrison and Alabama state troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding Martin’s death.

