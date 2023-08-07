Advertise With Us
Hire One

Barrow Fine Furniture: New collection from Rowe Furniture

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this About The House, we head to Barrow Fine Furniture to showcase a new collection from Rowe Furniture. Rowe is one of the most popular brands at Barrow Fine Furniture offering a wide selection of quality furniture and customizable options! If you see it and like it at Barrow’s, you can also take it home that day!

Click on the link to see the new Rowe collection.

For more Barrow’s locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says

Latest News

Barrow Fine Furniture: New collection from Rowe Furniture
Barrow Fine Furniture: New collection from Rowe Furniture
Pet of the Week: Martin
Pet of the Week: Martin
Bondi Bowls
Bondi Bowls on Studio 10
Perspectives: Sheriff Paul Burch
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Exploring the sheriff’s new initiatives in Mobile County