Bee expert with State of AL weighs in on aggressive bees

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following a West Mobile family experience with aggressive bees after their lawn workers were attacked two days in a row -- we’re hearing from a bee expert -- who is going to test those bees.

Phillip Carter is the Aviary Inspector for the State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. He not only keeps track of the state’s bee population but gauges how they’re doing, including right here in Mobile County.

“Basically what we do is for the whole state is -- we monitor for pests and diseases of honey bees,” said Carter.

One of his responsibilities -- monitoring for Africanized honey bees -- also known as “killer bees.” In Mobile County -- they have more than 50 traps set along the ports.

“With these traps I collect swarms. We actually place lures in those to attracts swarms of honey bees in the event that maybe they come off these ships, which some come from South America and other parts of the world where these swarms that might be Africanized honey bees will hitch a ride and possibly get off in Mobile,” explained Carter.

Carter explained every month -- they take a sample of 100 to 300 bees and test them in their lab at Auburn University.

“We actually pull the wings and the thorax -- we have special software that will measure the differences. The Africanized honey bee is actually slightly smaller than the European honey bee -- but you can’t tell it visually,” said Carter.

The test they use is called the Fast Africanized Bees Identification System -- also known as FABIS. If the measurements detect an 80% for Africanized bees -- they’ll send the sample off for a DNA test to confirm it. Carter says in the 20 years of testing -- they’ve never detected Africanized honey bees in Mobile County -- and want to keep it that way.

Meanwhile -- Carter says based on the video he’s seen from the home in West Mobile -- he believes that colony could have been inside the tree for quite some time.

“Those bees may have been there for a while and they did not know it. The reason they clustered on the outside is because it’s so hot -- the honey bees are ventilating right now. They get hot too... In a crevice -- all they have is just that crevice -- so they have to get on the outside to ventilate like that. They’ll even ventilate like that at night. It’s perfectly normal,” explained Carter.

And when it comes to aggression -- he says European honey bees can also be on the defensive -- especially if they’re not out working and more are back at the colony.

“Even European bees can get pretty hot, especially starting in late summer many colonies -- their temperament can change quite a bit,” said Carter.

Carter says he’s familiar with the beekeeper coming to remove the bees at the home in West Mobile and says they plan to test a sample through FABIS just to make sure they’re not Africanized honey bees.

He adds if people do come in contact with bees -- they can contact the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries. He also says another good resource is the Mobile and Baldwin Beekeepers Associations.

