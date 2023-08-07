Fairhope City Council declares a water emergency

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope City Council called an emergency meeting at 11:45 a.m. today to discuss the ongoing problem with the city’s water supply.

At the meeting, the City Council approved a resolution declaring a water emergency. The declaration authorizes Mayor Sherry Sullivan to take actions intended to avoid further strain on infrastructure and to protect the health, safety and welfare of City of Fairhope Water System users.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The city earlier announced the splash pad at Fairhopers Community Park is closed until further notice because the system’s water tanks are low.

