Federal judge approves second attempt at settling Mobile K-9 lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After rejecting an earlier settlement, a federal judge has approved a revised agreement resolving a lawsuit accusing the city of shortchanging police K-9 handlers.

Patrick McKean, Joshua Evans, and William Byrd filed the suit last year under that Fair Labor Standards Act, arguing that Mobile did not fairly compensate them for work they did caring for the dogs during their off-duty hours on work days. They had been paid an hour of overtime on off days.

Attorneys for the city and the three plaintiffs submitted the original settlement in April, but U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose ruled that it was overly broad, requiring plaintiffs to give up their rights to pursue future litigation – even including to enforce provisions of the settlement if the city were to violate it. She also determined that plaintiffs’ attorney Tom Loper did not submit enough information to justify his request for attorney’s fees.

The lawyers revised the terms of the settlement, which DuBose signed off on.

“Upon review, the revised proposed settlement agreement … no longer contains disfavored provisions that the Court previously found encumbered approval of the parties’ proposed FLSA settlement agreement,” she wrote.

The financial terms remain the same – $222.892, divided among Mobile K-9 officers Byrd and Evans, and McKean, a former K-9 officer for the city. Mobile also agreed to change its pay structure for all K-9 handlers, giving them an additional hour of overtime pay per day.

The judge approved Loper’s rate, $325 an hour, determining that it is in line with the going rate for legal work in Mobile. But she cut his request for 100 hours to 79.1, the combined amount of time he reported working for the three plaintiffs. He indicated that the 100-hour figure was the time he estimated he would incur for the entire case.

“Upon consideration, the Court finds that only documented hours are reimbursable,” she wrote.

That leaves a total of $25,707.50.

