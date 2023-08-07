Advertise With Us
Hire One

Federal judge approves second attempt at settling Mobile K-9 lawsuit

A federal judge has approved a settlement resolving a lawsuit n which K-9 handlers accused the...
A federal judge has approved a settlement resolving a lawsuit n which K-9 handlers accused the city of Mobile, Alabama, of shortchanging them on compensation for time they spent off duty caring for the dogs.(WALA)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After rejecting an earlier settlement, a federal judge has approved a revised agreement resolving a lawsuit accusing the city of shortchanging police K-9 handlers.

Patrick McKean, Joshua Evans, and William Byrd filed the suit last year under that Fair Labor Standards Act, arguing that Mobile did not fairly compensate them for work they did caring for the dogs during their off-duty hours on work days. They had been paid an hour of overtime on off days.

Attorneys for the city and the three plaintiffs submitted the original settlement in April, but U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose ruled that it was overly broad, requiring plaintiffs to give up their rights to pursue future litigation – even including to enforce provisions of the settlement if the city were to violate it. She also determined that plaintiffs’ attorney Tom Loper did not submit enough information to justify his request for attorney’s fees.

The lawyers revised the terms of the settlement, which DuBose signed off on.

“Upon review, the revised proposed settlement agreement … no longer contains disfavored provisions that the Court previously found encumbered approval of the parties’ proposed FLSA settlement agreement,” she wrote.

The financial terms remain the same – $222.892, divided among Mobile K-9 officers Byrd and Evans, and McKean, a former K-9 officer for the city. Mobile also agreed to change its pay structure for all K-9 handlers, giving them an additional hour of overtime pay per day.

The judge approved Loper’s rate, $325 an hour, determining that it is in line with the going rate for legal work in Mobile. But she cut his request for 100 hours to 79.1, the combined amount of time he reported working for the three plaintiffs. He indicated that the 100-hour figure was the time he estimated he would incur for the entire case.

“Upon consideration, the Court finds that only documented hours are reimbursable,” she wrote.

That leaves a total of $25,707.50.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says

Latest News

A bee expert with the State of Alabama set to test a sample of aggressive bees found in West...
Bee expert with State of Alabama weighs in on aggressive bees
Pedestrian hit and killed in Atmore
Atmore Police investigating pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle
State expert to test aggressive bees
State expert to test aggressive bees
Boating accident leave multiple people injured
Boating accident leave multiple people injured