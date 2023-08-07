Advertise With Us
Freeport man charged with sexual battery on a 9-year-old

Joshua Brase
Joshua Brase(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Freeport has been charged with sexual battery involving a nine-year-old, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WCSO, their Criminal Investigations Bureau began an investigation into Joshua Scott Brase, 37, in June after a female victim told investigators that Brase allegedly sexually abused her when she was nine-years-old and told her that he would come back for her if she told anyone.

WCSO investigators said they arrested Brase at a home in Freeport on Friday, Aug 4 with members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force assisting in the arrest.

Brase is charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to officials.

“Speaking out against any type of abuse can be a difficult thing to do.” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Because of this young lady’s bravery, this sick individual is off the street and unable to harm any more children.”

WCSO would like to remind the public that victims identities are not public record and anyone with information is encouraged to call (850) 892-8111.

