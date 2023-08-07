Advertise With Us
LAND Rush 5k and Fun Run

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Saraland is hosting the LAND Rush 5k and Fun Run.

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Start Time: 5K Start: 7:30 AM

Fun Run Start: 8:30 AM

Distance: 5K and 1 Mile

Location: Amelia Park, 716 Mae Street, Saraland, AL 36571

Organized By: City of Saraland Parks and Recreation Department

Benefiting: Saraland Cross Country

Produced By: Little Red Hen Productions

Pre-Registration: Mail in registration, or pre-register in person by 12 PM,

Online / Late Registration: Online Registration until 7 AM August 19. Day of race registration will be from 6:30 7:15 AM at the pavilion in Amelia Park.

