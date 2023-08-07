LAND Rush 5k and Fun Run
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Saraland is hosting the LAND Rush 5k and Fun Run.
Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start Time: 5K Start: 7:30 AM
Fun Run Start: 8:30 AM
Distance: 5K and 1 Mile
Location: Amelia Park, 716 Mae Street, Saraland, AL 36571
Organized By: City of Saraland Parks and Recreation Department
Benefiting: Saraland Cross Country
Produced By: Little Red Hen Productions
Pre-Registration: Mail in registration, or pre-register in person by 12 PM,
Online / Late Registration: Online Registration until 7 AM August 19. Day of race registration will be from 6:30 7:15 AM at the pavilion in Amelia Park.
