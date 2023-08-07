Local doctor weighs in on COVID uptick as school begins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CDC data shows COVID hospitalizations are up nationwide in a late-summer surge.

Hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin counties are also feeling the bump. So, what’s behind it? Dr. Kevin Michaels with the Mobile County Health Department has a few thoughts.

“Everybody has gone off and done their own things during the summer, and now they come back from visiting family. They all come back and they bring these things and it’s just the perfect opportunity to share illnesses,” said Dr. Michaels.

Those shared sicknesses are nothing new. In fact, Dr. Michaels says a similar influx hit the area around the same time last year...right as kids headed back to the classroom.

“That was a big concern for parents because their child was coming home from school sick and was staying home from school. Whether that was due to COVID, influenza-like illness, or RSV, they ended up clogging emergency rooms and Urgent Cares.”

Now, it’s more difficult to know just how many COVID cases are circulating since states are no longer required to report positive cases. Still, Dr. Michaels says he sees the growing numbers in the area.

“A lot of it’s based on the number of hospitalizations that occur in the community,” he explained. “When you look at the numbers from this time last year, we’re much lower than we were last year, so that’s good. But, we are tracking up and that’s not to say there aren’t people in the hospital with COVID. COVID is going to be present in our community.”

If you’re one of the thousands of people heading back to school this week, how can you stay ahead of the game? Folks are likely familiar with the protocol already.

“We need to practice our precautions,” stated Dr. Michaels. “If you’re sick, stay away from others. Get tested. There’s still a need to wear some time of facial covering so if you test positive, you need to isolate from other people for at least 5 days. The social distancing-- not getting in one’s personal space. Wash your hands, terminal cleaning.”

Dr. Michaels is encouraging parents and students to kick off the school year strong.

“If they have a fever, they probably should stay home. If you have a home test kit, go ahead and test them and see whether it’s COVID. It may be or it may not be. As soon as they start feeling better and if it’s not COVID, get them back into school,” he explained. “We need to catch them up on our learning.”

