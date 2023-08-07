Advertise With Us
Making Back to School Magic

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Claudia Lombana takes a look at the ‘magic’ of the new cool essentials available from Disney like the new Mermaid products.

It’s that time of year, when parents face the challenge of getting kids excited about going back to school. One way to do that is getting them involved in the preparation by offering back-to-school choices that include plenty of magic ... and the newest offerings from Disney. Learn what’s hot and what’s cool for school; plus, how to spice up wardrobes with hats, backpacks and other cool accessories. Some of the fun new offerings include a Mickey & Minnie Mouse Backpack, Disney’s The Little Mermaid Ariel Lunch Box, National Geographic Mega Science Lab kits and Summit Water Bottles in new designs.

Interview courtesy Disney Consumer Products.

