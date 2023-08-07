Advertise With Us
Man accused of attacking former FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompsons given bond

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of attacking former FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson was given a 7,500 bond today.

Nilson Ridley Cain, 33, was arrested Friday and charged with felony elderly abuse and neglect in connection to the attack.

Thompson says he had stopped for gas at the Murphy USA gas station on University Boulevard near Cottage Hill Road last month when a man asked for money and then punched him in the face when he didn’t get it.

He said his attacker threw him to the ground and then made like he was going to run him over.

Cain is charged with a class B felony, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Fairhope City Council declares a water emergency
