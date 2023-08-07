Man accused of attacking former FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompsons given bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of attacking former FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson was given a 7,500 bond today.

Nilson Ridley Cain, 33, was arrested Friday and charged with felony elderly abuse and neglect in connection to the attack.

Thompson says he had stopped for gas at the Murphy USA gas station on University Boulevard near Cottage Hill Road last month when a man asked for money and then punched him in the face when he didn’t get it.

He said his attacker threw him to the ground and then made like he was going to run him over.

Cain is charged with a class B felony, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

