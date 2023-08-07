Meaher State Park hosting kid-friendly events this month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for fun events to get the kids outside this school year, Meaher State Park has you covered with plenty of fun upcoming events.

Kids Fishing - August 12th at 8 AM & 10 AM

Head on out to Meaher State Park for a fun morning of fishing with their Naturalist! Bait will be provided, and they will have a few extra fishing poles for folks to use. Please bring your personal poles if you have them, as they will not have enough extras for everyone.

Kids 15 and under do not need a fishing license, but anyone 16+ wishing to take part must have a freshwater fishing license. These can be purchased at www.outdooralabama.com

What to bring: water, sunglasses, weather-appropriate clothing, and a fishing pole and tackle if you have them.

Free for overnight guests, veterans, and children 12 and under. An admission price of $3 will cover your park entry fee for those over 12.

National Honey Bee Day - August 19th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM

Come celebrate National Honey Bee Day at Meaher State Park! Ken Coale, a local beekeeper in Spanish Fort, AL, will be talking about why bees are so wonderful and some ways that we benefit from them. You can even get an up-close look at live honey bees, see what their hives look like inside, and you’ll even have a chance to purchase some honey made by bees right here in the park! The event will be taking place at Pavilion 3.

About Meaher State Park

This 1,327-acre park is situated in the wetlands of north Mobile Bay and is a day-use, picnicking and scenic park with modern camping hook-ups for overnight visitors. Meaher’s boat ramp and fishing pier will appeal to every fisherman and a self-guided walk on the boardwalk will give you an up-close view of the beautiful Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

There is a $3 per person park entry fee to enter Meaher State Park for day use only. You will have access to fishing, hiking, picture taking, birding, etc. A boat launch is available for $5.

Meaher State Park

5200 Battleship Pkwy

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

You can find plenty more events taking place on their website, or by checking out their Facebook page.

