Mobile Fire-Rescue crews evacuate residents during apartment building fire
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to an apartment building fire this morning at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road.
MFRD reports flames were visible from a multi-story apartment building.
Crews were working to evacuate the building, as occupants were still present when firefighters arrived on the scene.
