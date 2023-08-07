Mobile Fire-Rescue crews evacuate residents during apartment building fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to an apartment building fire this morning at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road.

MFRD reports flames were visible from a multi-story apartment building.

Crews were working to evacuate the building, as occupants were still present when firefighters arrived on the scene.

