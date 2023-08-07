Advertise With Us
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to boating accident

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a boating accident around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 6, according to a post on their X account.

MFRD said the accident involved two boats and happened at Dog River and Halls Mill Creek, resulting in multiple injuries.

FOX10 News is on the scene working to gather more information which we will pass along once we receive it.

