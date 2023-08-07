Advertise With Us
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred near Maitre Park on Halls Mill Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug 6.

Officers said they responded to a shots fired call and discovered multiple had engaged in a physical altercation when two known males began fired their weapons.

An unoccupied vehicle was struck as well as one of the females who then was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

MPD said no arrests have been made and the incident is currently under investigation.

