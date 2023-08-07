Pensacola Jewish community relieved after four teenagers arrested for anti-Semitic vandalism

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -Four teenagers now facing serious charges after eight anti-Semitic vandalism incidents in Pensacola and Escambia County. Rabbi Mendel Danow’s Pensacola Jewish Chabad Center had this brick thrown through a window about three weeks ago. He says he was relieved when Chief Eric Randall called with the news.

“Thank God all of this should come to an end and we’re looking forward to some peace and quiet,” said Rabbi Mendel Danow.

Pensacola Police arrested 17-year-old Waylon Fowler, 15-year-old Wyatt Fowler, and brothers 16-year-old Nicholas Ferry and 18-year-old Kessler Ferry and charged them with felony criminal mischief enhanced to a hate crime.

“For people at such a young age to do it it’s a shame,” said Officer Mike Wood with Pensacola PD. “It’s hateful, it’s something we don’t want to see.”

“It’s unfortunate that this is their past time,” said Rabbi Danow. “That this is the way they find having fun at other people’s expense if that’s what they were trying to do. I don’t know their intention.”

Investigators say these arrests came in large part thanks to help from the community and surveillance video. Rabbi Danow says that kind of support has been helpful over the last few weeks.

“It’s a very heartwarming feeling when so many people show their support and their kindness in wanting to make sure there should only be kindness and positivity and peace across town,” said Rabbi Danow.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.