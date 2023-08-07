Police looking for suspects involved in stealing shoes from a 13-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are looking for two male juvenile suspects who were involved in the robbery and assault of a 13-year-old on Saturday, Aug 5.

According to MPD, they responded to a robbery call around 10 p.m. to the 700 block of Schillinger Road and discovered a 13-year-old male victim was approached by two unknown male juveniles.

One of the subjects demanded the victims shoes while the other one held him down, assaulted him and stole the shoes before fleeing, according to officials.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

