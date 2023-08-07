Advertise With Us
Police looking for suspects involved in stealing shoes from a 13-year-old

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are looking for two male juvenile suspects who were involved in the robbery and assault of a 13-year-old on Saturday, Aug 5.

According to MPD, they responded to a robbery call around 10 p.m. to the 700 block of Schillinger Road and discovered a 13-year-old male victim was approached by two unknown male juveniles.

One of the subjects demanded the victims shoes while the other one held him down, assaulted him and stole the shoes before fleeing, according to officials.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

