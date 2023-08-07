Ranking the Saints: #2 Derek Carr

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have a new face of the franchise in 2023, his name is Derek Carr, and he checks in at No. 2 on our countdown.

It’s true, Carr has yet to play a single game in the Black and Gold. Thus, excitement surrounding him must be measured. But his presence has already paid dividends his first offseason and training camp in a new organization.

It went better than many could’ve imagined, as it feels like he’s accelerated the learning curve in his new offensive system.

What the Saints are really confident Carr brings is stability at the game’s most critical position. That’s why they were willing to trade for him, and ultimately signed him to a 4-year, $150 million contract.

Carr is easily the most experienced, and likely the best signal caller in the NFC South.

If he can bring the kind of production and consistency to New Orleans. The saints should be a playoff team once again.

