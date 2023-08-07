Recipe: Jalapeño Pepper Jelly Glaze
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ tsp butter
- 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 4 large jalapeño peppers, finely chopped
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp Cajun seasoning
- ½ 1.75-ounce pack Sure-Jell Fruit Pectin
- 2 ½ cups sugar
STEPS:
1. Heat butter in a medium skillet, then add all peppers and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 2 minutes.
2. Add vinegar, Cajun seasoning and pectin, and bring to a boil while stiriing continuously. Add sugar and return to a full boil. Keep stirring for 1minutes, then remove from heat.
3. Let cool. Spoon glaze over cooked meat or use as a dip.
