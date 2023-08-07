Recipe: Jalapeño Pepper Jelly Glaze

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

½ tsp butter

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

4 large jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

½ 1.75-ounce pack Sure-Jell Fruit Pectin

2 ½ cups sugar

STEPS:

1. Heat butter in a medium skillet, then add all peppers and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 2 minutes.

2. Add vinegar, Cajun seasoning and pectin, and bring to a boil while stiriing continuously. Add sugar and return to a full boil. Keep stirring for 1minutes, then remove from heat.

3. Let cool. Spoon glaze over cooked meat or use as a dip.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.