Recipe: Jalapeño Pepper Jelly Glaze

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ tsp butter
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 4 large jalapeño peppers, finely chopped
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp Cajun seasoning
  • ½ 1.75-ounce pack Sure-Jell Fruit Pectin
  • 2 ½ cups sugar

STEPS:

1. Heat butter in a medium skillet, then add all peppers and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 2 minutes.

2. Add vinegar, Cajun seasoning and pectin, and bring to a boil while stiriing continuously. Add sugar and return to a full boil. Keep stirring for 1minutes, then remove from heat.

3. Let cool. Spoon glaze over cooked meat or use as a dip.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

