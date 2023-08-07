Advertise With Us
Hire One

Saucier man arrested for Roadhouse 49 Bar & Grill stabbing

Scotte Myers, 54, is in custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after...
Scotte Myers, 54, is in custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after investigators say he stabbed a man in a fight at Roadhouse 49 Bar & Grill.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Scotte Myers, 54, is in custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after investigators say he stabbed a man in a fight at Roadhouse 49 Bar & Grill.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies arrived to the scene after receiving reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Investigators established Myers as a suspect, but he had already left the scene.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans by life flight. He is currently listed in stable condition.

A warrant was obtained on Myers; he later turned himself in to officials at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $175,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning

Latest News

FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Here’s what you need to know about voting in South Mississippi.
Primary voting now underway across South Mississippi
Source: WBRC video
Watching out for signs of human trafficking