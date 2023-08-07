Students and teachers celebrate first day of school in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in our area are back in class Monday for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

And it was a successful morning at Kate Shepard Elementary in Mobile as students and teachers get prepared for another year.

“I’m excited about school because I can get my education. And I can grow up to be a scientist and learn things about the world,” 4th-grade student Trevin Mauldin said.

And for new assistant principal Jessica Tomberlin, that’s exactly what she wants to hear.

“This is the best day ever. Starting with a new school. Starting in a new position as Assistant Principal. Today, I get to meet about 500 new children. And I’m so excited to see these new Shepard scholars come in and to be a part of this family,” Tomberlin said.

It starts with family as parents and grandparents dropped their children off.

“I’m a retired teacher so I get to have the pleasure of having my grandbabies today and I’m very excited. And we’re just anticipating a fantastic school year,” Brenda Patterson said.

And Superintendent Chresal Threadgill released his annual letter on social media welcoming everyone back.

In that letter, he says that the school system is “working together to aim for excellence.”

