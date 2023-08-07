Advertise With Us
Hire One

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people died Sunday after a tree fell on a car east of Houston, Mississippi.

The accident near Highway 8 and County Road 94 apparently happened as severe storms moved through the area.

Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris confirmed the deaths.

Four people occupied the SUV. The driver and one passenger received moderate injuries, according to MHP.

Two passengers, Aron Barriosand, 22, and Annie Harris, 58, died.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning

Latest News

Fairhope mayor says “excessive irrigation” is to blame for water crisis not growth
Fairhope mayor says “excessive irrigation” is to blame for water crisis not growth
Standoff ends with one dead, suspect on the run
Standoff ends with one dead, suspect on the run
Fairhope mayor says “excessive irrigation” is to blame for water crisis not growth
Fairhope mayor says “excessive irrigation” is to blame for water crisis not growth
Standoff at Wagner Street apartments
Standoff at Wagner Street apartments
Pensacola Jewish community relieved after four teenagers arrested for anti-Semitic vandalism
Pensacola Jewish community relieved after four teenagers arrested for anti-Semitic vandalism