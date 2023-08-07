Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people died Sunday after a tree fell on a car east of Houston, Mississippi.

The accident near Highway 8 and County Road 94 apparently happened as severe storms moved through the area.

Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris confirmed the deaths.

Four people occupied the SUV. The driver and one passenger received moderate injuries, according to MHP.

Two passengers, Aron Barriosand, 22, and Annie Harris, 58, died.

