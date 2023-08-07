Advertise With Us
Hire One

The unrelenting heat wave continues

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your forecast.

So far for August our average high has been 98. Yes, we’re just seven days in, but the awful heat is showing no signs of abating. For Tuesday we will heat up quickly and by lunchtime we will hit the mid 90s. Temps will max out in the afternoon in the upper 90′s.

An excessive heat warning will likely be issued. Drink lots of water! Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to 110 and up.

There will be a line of thunderstorms moving NW to SE across our area tomorrow, although most of the storms will end up east of us around Dothan. This is our only chance of heat relief on Tuesday.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through this week with exactly the same conditions. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures.

Tropics: The tropical Atlantic has gone quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023
Very humid start to a hot Tuesday
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023
Next weather for Monday, Aug 7 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Monday, Aug 7 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Monday Aug. 7, 2023
Another hot day on the Gulf Coast