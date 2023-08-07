The unrelenting heat wave continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your forecast.

So far for August our average high has been 98. Yes, we’re just seven days in, but the awful heat is showing no signs of abating. For Tuesday we will heat up quickly and by lunchtime we will hit the mid 90s. Temps will max out in the afternoon in the upper 90′s.

An excessive heat warning will likely be issued. Drink lots of water! Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to 110 and up.

There will be a line of thunderstorms moving NW to SE across our area tomorrow, although most of the storms will end up east of us around Dothan. This is our only chance of heat relief on Tuesday.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through this week with exactly the same conditions. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures.

Tropics: The tropical Atlantic has gone quiet for now.

