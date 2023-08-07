MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very hot day ahead with temperatures hitting the 100 degree marker and a heat index of 110. Make sure you are staying hydrated and with so many kids going back to school today make sure the kids are being careful as well! As for rain chances, those will be minimal out there but we sure could use it. The hot temps look to stay with us all week long which isn’t great news at all. Highs will be in 97-100 degree range each day this week. Morning temps will be very very high in the 78-80 degree range each day. We could use a good cool down and hopefully we’ll get one eventually.

