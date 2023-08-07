Advertise With Us
Washington County looking for man who purchased $27,000 in gas on stolen card

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a suspect who has bought $27,000 in diesel fuel on a stolen fuel card from a local trucking company.

Deputies said he acquired the number to the card and has made most of his purchases at the Pilot Center off of I-10 and Theodore-Dawes Road, but has also made purchases at the Pilot Center in Satsuma at I-65 and Highway 43.

Officials said he will approach truck drivers and, as an example, accept $200 in cash in exchange for $300 in fuel on the card so the driver gets more fuel at a lower cost and the suspect will keep the cash.

The suspect is possibly driving a grey pickup with a tool box on the back and he appears to have an accomplice, but authorities could not provide a picture, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (251) 847-2202.

