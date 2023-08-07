Woman arrested in connection to alleged puppy theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a woman for an alleged connection to the theft of a Schnoodle puppy on Sunday, Aug 6.

Officials said they responded to the 1000 block of Toulmin Avenue after receiving a theft complaint.

The victim said her Schnoodle puppy had been stolen by a subject and a witness confirmed seeing the subject taking the puppy as well, according to police.

Authorities said they arrested Megan Wallace, 20, in connection with the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

