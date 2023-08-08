3D Vincent Van Gogh exhibit in Pensacola for a limited time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A new, 3D art exhibit is in Pensacola for a limited time, highlighting world-renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh.

His paintings come to life in an immersive experience where attendees can walk into the artwork through cutting-edge projection technology.

There’s nothing like it, and it’s only in town for one month.

“This first room is all about providing introduction to his work and seeing there’s more to him than just the ear-cutting incident,” said Fanny Curtat, art historian.

Van Gogh became a global sensation following his death in the 19th century, most popular for paintings such as Starry Night. Now, his work stands the test of time.

“Seeing projection-based images of his work on such a large scale, you have a whole different appreciation of his work,” said Curtat. “You feel the frantic pace at which he was painting.”

During his 10-year career, he created over 2,000 pieces. In this exhibit, attendees will see 300 replicas.

“This is where the magic happens,” said Curtat as she walked through the main room. “As you can see, this is projection mapping, which means every inch is covered by projection. It feels very seamless. It’s meant to be like a bubble of his work, if you will. We are walking in the river. This is Starry Night by the home, so you have the water effect to give it a little bit of life. It’s all encompassing the room to give how it must have been like while he was painting it.”

Darkness flooded the room, then within seconds, a new piece cascaded the walls.

Beyond the maze and immersive room, exhibitgoers can go one step further by entering the Multiverse. By putting on a virtual reality headset, they are submerged into Van Gogh’s portraits and paintings, following along with a storyline.

“It was incredible, and I would recommend to everyone,” said Emmie Jacobson, first-time attendee. “It was a once in a lifetime experience.”

This exhibit has also travelled globally, reaching Canada, England, China, Singapore, and more.

It runs through September 9 at the Pensacola Interstate Fair, Building 6, 6655 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32526.

Tickets for adults start at $40 and children are $24.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.