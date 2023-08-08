AC problem causes early dismissal at Blount High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An air conditioning problem caused an early dismissal of students at Blount High School today.

A Mobile County Public School System official confirmed that one of the chillers is down and parents were notified about the noon dismissal.

Rena Philips, MCPSS spokesperson, said a portable chiller will be brought in this afternoon in hopes that it will cool the school down tonight and remain in use until the permanent chiller can be repaired.

As long as the portable chiller works, classes will resume on Wednesday, according to Philips. If the portable unit does not work, then the principal will notify parents about alternate plans, she said.

