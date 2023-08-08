Advertise With Us
Hire One

Couple misses Taylor Swift concert after husband mixes up dates

To make it right, the husband ended up shelling out around $2,600 for tickets for one of Swift’s upcoming shows. (KGO, BEAR SILBER via CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) - A California couple showed up to one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows, only to realize they had tickets for the previous day’s show.

Bear Silber and his wife were ready to see Swift’s concert at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday when he realized he had purchased tickets for Friday’s show.

“I knew the tickets were legitimate. I actually purchased them through Ticketmaster, so I didn’t have an excuse about whether it was a scam or not. I looked at my phone, and that’s when I saw Friday,” Silber said. “‘Oh, this is not gonna be a fun night.’”

Despite the mix-up, Silber tried to make it right for his wife. He ended up shelling out around $2,600 for tickets for one of Swift’s upcoming shows in Los Angeles.

“I was thinking about it, and I realized that for the rest of my life – or at least our marriage, depending how long that is – I’m going to have to live with this. I just couldn’t have the guilt of that,” Silber said.

Because of work, Silber can’t attend the show himself, but his wife will be accompanied by one of her best friends.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning
Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning

Latest News

The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
LIVE: Biden announces historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
A dog was rescued after she was bitten by a copperhead five times.
Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship...
Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show
FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools