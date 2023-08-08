Doing Good: United Way of Southwest Alabama’s new initiatives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In Southwest Alabama, a remarkable transformation is underway as UWSWA, community organization, and partner agencies strive to elevate the quality of life in Southwest Alabama, Like building blocks, we construct a strong foundation by addressing essential needs, expanding education, improving health, and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

In our pursuit of knowledge and empowerment, we embrace the transformative power of education. By expanding educational opportunities, we open doors to a world of possibilities. We invest in early childhood education, equipping our children with the tools they need to thrive academically and beyond. Through lifelong learning initiatives, we empower individuals to reach their full potential, contributing to a well-informed and innovative community.

At United Way of Southwest Alabama, our theme for the year 2023 is “United We Succeed.” This powerful motto encapsulates our belief in the strength of collaboration and the collective impact we can achieve when we come together as a community.

The Basics Southwest Alabama

The Basics Southwest Alabama initiative helps new mothers, parents, caregivers, families, and children during the first three years of life, when 80% of brain growth occurs. During this period, skill gaps between socio-economic, racial, and ethnic groups become clearly apparent. Simple interactions can help. In fact, everyday interactions between children, their parents, and other caregivers provide abundant opportunities to give every child a more equal start in life.

The Basics are five evidence-based parenting and caregiving principles that can benefit children from all backgrounds. The Basics Southwest Alabama works with broad range of community organizations and early childhood programs – like USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital, Spring Hill Baptist Day Care, and Mobile Community Action’s Head Start & Early Head Start programs - to ensure that every parent and caregiver has full support to use The Basics practices as well.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was designed to encourage reading to preschool children. Each month after a child is registered – until their fifth birthday – a carefully selected, age-appropriate book is sent to the child’s home. There is no cost to the family; UWSWA provides the books free of charge.

2023 Sold Out Annual Meeting on Thursday, August 10

We are thrilled that this year’s keynote speaker will be the esteemed Dr. Ron Ferguson, founder and president of The Basics. With his vast expertise in early childhood education, his insights are sure to be inspiring and impactful.

We also have a special presentation lined up by none other than Dr. Jan Hume, the acting secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE). Her valuable contributions in the field are sure to shed light on the critical work being done for the future of our children.

We will also honor community organizations and volunteers for their commitment to the UWSWA and Southwest Alabama.

United Way of Southwest Alabama’s Mission:

United Way of Southwest Alabama’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. We strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources that make the fight for education, health, financial stability, and access to life’s basic essentials a win for every person in every community we serve.

United Way of Southwest Alabama

218 St. Francis Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251.433.3624

https://uwswa.org

