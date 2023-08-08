Fairhope mayor says “excessive irrigation” is to blame for water crisis not growth

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope city leaders say the extreme heat and a lack of rain are two reasons why they’ve declared a water emergency.

On Monday, the Fairhope City Council called an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing problem with the city’s water supply.

Now, the city is threatening some hefty fines if people don’t play by these new rules.

Some people believe the rapid growth in Fairhope is partly to blame for this.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan says that’s not the case.

“If people will stop irrigating we would not have a water issue,” Mayor Sullivan said.

A few months ago, Mayor Sullivan told FOX10 News the city issued 240 residential building permits last year and got permit applications for $115 million in construction just from October to the end of January.

This isn’t the beginning of the water woes in Fairhope.....

The water ordinance was first put in place in 2020.

The city is currently under phase 3 which is non negotiable.

It places a mandatory restriction on irrigation, washing your sidewalk, street, or driveaway unless it’s done by the street or fire department, and only allowing someone to wash their car Monday through Thursday.

Mayor Sullivan says they use on average 6 million gallons of water a day and the capacity is only 9 million.

She says this ordinance is necessary to conserve resources.

“It hasn’t happened you know overnight. We’ve been preaching to people that they need to conserve,” Mayor Sullivan said. “In the past two weeks used an excess of 80% of our water capacity except for two days.”

That excess usage is prompting people like Scott Calhoun to have to cut back.

“It wasn’t so much of a surprise because it hasn’t rained in a while and I think we all get use to having plenty or more than plenty of what we need,” Calhoun said. “So it was a good wake up call. A lot of people are moving here so we just need to be sure as a community that we’re managing the resources we can.”

FOX10 News asked Mayor Sullivan if she felt the growth in Fairhope is contributing to the lack of water supply.

She says it’s an issue but not the main problem.

“You’ll know that Fairhope has doubled their population in ten years,” Mayor Sullivan said. “We’re doing the things we need to, to meet the demand of the growth. We’re putting in new wells. We’re already testing sites for additional wells. I think we’re doing the things that we need to currently.”

It’s unclear how long this ordinance will be in place.

Mayor Sullivan says they are in the process of building test well that will add 2 million gallons but they’re behind by six months.

So that project won’t be completed until spring of next year.

