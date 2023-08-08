Advertise With Us
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Annual Membership Drive

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Annual Membership Drive

• From August 28 through September 2, all new members, both girls and volunteers, will receive 50% off their membership for one year!

• six days of savings

• Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

• Girl Scouts is the BEST leadership experience for girls. It’s girl-led, expert-approved, and volunteer-supported.

• Girls can join existing troops or aspiring troop leaders are able to form their own.

• For more information on how to become a Girl Scout or Girl Scout Volunteer, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/join

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

girlscoutssa.org

To Register: girlscoutssa.org/join

