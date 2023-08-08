Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Annual Membership Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s Annual Membership Drive
• From August 28 through September 2, all new members, both girls and volunteers, will receive 50% off their membership for one year!
• six days of savings
• Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
• Girl Scouts is the BEST leadership experience for girls. It’s girl-led, expert-approved, and volunteer-supported.
• Girls can join existing troops or aspiring troop leaders are able to form their own.
• For more information on how to become a Girl Scout or Girl Scout Volunteer, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/join
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
To Register: girlscoutssa.org/join
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.