Gulf Shores City Schools celebrates first day of 2023-2024 school year

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of students in Gulf Shores are back in the classroom Tuesday morning as the first day of the 2023-2024 school year begins.

This is year five for this school system after separating from the Baldwin County School District.

And everyone from teachers to students are excited.

“I’m mostly looking forward to learning about science because it’s my favorite subject,” Miles said.

Miles is entering fifth grade. His mother Jamie Smith is a kindergarten teacher at Gulf Shores Elementary School.

Both are equally nervous.

“The mornings in our house are a little rushed a teacher mom. But he’s kind of falling into sync with it. I try to think about that from the perspective of all the kindergarten babies that I teach. They don’t know what to expect. So, they’re coming here will all types of anxiety. I just try to tell them that I know how they feel,” Jamie Smith said.

But with that, there’s also a level of anticipation.

And as you walk the renovated halls, you can see the effort these teachers have been putting in behind the scenes to make sure that these students have a productive school year

“Teachers everywhere worked hard this summer. Especially Gulf Shores. I was here this weekend and the parking lot was full Saturday and half full Sunday. They are seven days a week. So, we’re really proud of their efforts. We’re ready to make waves again in Gulf Shores. Year five,” Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin said.

And as always, please be cautious of kids walking to school and school buses.

