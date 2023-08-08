Advertise With Us
Hire One

Harris says new rule means ‘thousands of extra dollars’ for workers on federal construction projects

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference, July 24,...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference, July 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects.

In a speech in Philadelphia, Harris said the Labor Department has provided the first update in decades to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, a law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works.

“Many workers are paid much less than they deserve, much less than the value of their work,” Harris said. “And not just by a little. In some cases, by thousands of dollars a year. And that is wrong.”

The new rule is something of a return to the past in that it will use the definition of prevailing wage that the Labor Department previously used from 1935 to 1983, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

More than 1 million construction workers with jobs on roughly $200 billion worth of federally supported projects will benefit, the Democratic vice president’s office said in an emailed statement.

The new rule “will mean thousands of extra dollars per year in workers’ pockets to help put a down payment on a home, save for retirement, or simply have more breathing room,” the statement said.

While workers would earn more money, critics such as the Associated Builders and Contractors have said the Davis-Bacon requirements make construction projects more expensive for taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home

Latest News

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Innocent driver hit during high-speed chase
Innocent driver hit during high-speed chase
Child caught in the middle of Wagner Street standoff called 911
Child caught in the middle of Wagner Street standoff called 911
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea