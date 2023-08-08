Jet-Setting with Jenn: South Dakota sights & bikes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bikers get ready - South Dakota is gearing up to once again host one of the largest events this year for motorcycle enthusiasts!

Every August, since 1938, an estimated 600,000 people from around the world rumble into Sturgis, South Dakota for the nation’s oldest and largest biker event, the Sturgis Rally! There you’ll learn about the natural beauty of the state and historic monuments, that make South Dakota a special place. From the Badlands to the Black Hills to trailheads and the 1,500 bison that call Custer State Park home, South Dakota is perfect for an anytime getaway or a family vacation.

We spoke with Katlyn Svendsen, with Travel South Dakota, to talk about some of what South Dakota has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.