Josh Woods sworn in as District 6 city councilman

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After about four months, the Mobile City Council is finally back to seven members

Josh Woods was officially sworn in as the District 6 city councilman Tuesday morning. The seat had been vacant since former Councilman Scott Jones resigned in April. Woods who originally lost to jones in the original election won the special called election last month.

Now that he’s officially in the seat woods says his first priority is hearing from the community

“Immediately, I want to schedule meetings — community meetings, because that’s where really the core of District 6 is the meetings,” Woods said.

Woods will finish out the remainder of the term through the 2025 election.

